Volkswagen begins production of new Tengo SUV at Kariega plant ahead of 2027 launch

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has officially commenced production of its new Tengo compact SUV at its Kariega manufacturing plant in the Eastern Cape, marking a significant milestone for the German automotive manufacturer’s South African operations.

The first customer-bound Tengo rolled off the production line on November 9, 2026, following a R4-billion investment announced in 2024 to prepare the facility for the new model. The vehicle is scheduled to enter the South African market in early 2027, although Volkswagen has yet to announce local pricing and detailed specifications.

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A historic milestone for Kariega

The Tengo becomes the first SUV manufactured at the Kariega plant in its 75-year history and the first new model introduced to its production line-up since the Polo and Polo Vivo were added in 2010. Both hatchbacks will continue to be manufactured alongside the new SUV.

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The introduction of the Tengo represents an important development for South Africa’s automotive manufacturing industry, which faces increasing competition from imported vehicles, particularly from Chinese manufacturers. Based on the Volkswagen Tera developed in Brazil, the Tengo has been adapted specifically for African markets, including the development of a right-hand-drive configuration. Volkswagen collaborated with its Brazilian operations on the project, drawing on existing engineering and production expertise.

Local sourcing and naming

According to VWGA, approximately 45% of the components used in the Tengo are sourced from local suppliers, providing opportunities for South African automotive component manufacturers. However, the company has not disclosed how many additional jobs the new production programme will create or its anticipated annual production volumes.

The Tengo name was selected through a competition involving Volkswagen employees and customers across several African countries in 2025. The manufacturer says the name reflects strength, resilience and purpose.

Leadership praises team effort

The commencement of full-scale production follows an inspection by senior Volkswagen executives from its international manufacturing operations in October. VWGA Director for Production and Logistics Marc Stephan credited employees for bringing the project into production.

“Soon the first Tengos will go to our customers across Africa, and I do not doubt they will love this vehicle as much as our employees already do,” Stephan said.

VWGA Chairperson and Managing Director Christiane Zorn described the milestone as an achievement for the company’s workforce, suppliers and other stakeholders.

The Tengo is expected to strengthen Volkswagen’s presence in Africa’s increasingly competitive compact SUV segment, where buyers have a growing selection of affordable models. Its arrival also signals Volkswagen’s continued commitment to local vehicle manufacturing as the company seeks to expand its footprint across African markets.