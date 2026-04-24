Volvo starts production of all-electric EX60 as SA launch looms

Volvo Cars has officially started production of its highly anticipated all-electric EX60 SUV, signalling a major step forward in the Swedish brand’s electrification strategy, with South Africa firmly on the radar for its global rollout.

Built at Volvo’s Torslanda plant in Sweden, the EX60 marks a historic milestone as the first fully electric vehicle to be designed, developed and manufactured entirely in the country. Customer deliveries are expected to begin from mid-2026, with local availability likely to follow as Volvo expands into key global markets.

The mid-size electric SUV arrives at a time when interest in electric mobility is gaining traction among South African consumers, driven by improving energy confidence and a growing appetite for premium EVs.

Volvo is positioning the EX60 as a game-changer in the segment, with headline figures that speak directly to local driving conditions. The company claims a driving range of up to 810km on a single charge — enough to comfortably cover long-distance routes such as Johannesburg to Durban — while fast-charging capability allows the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in just 16 minutes.

Model will serve consumers targeting hybrids

The EX60 is expected to serve as a natural progression for buyers currently considering plug-in hybrid models such as the XC60 T8, offering a fully electric alternative without compromising on practicality or performance.

Globally, demand for the EX60 has already exceeded Volvo’s expectations, prompting the automaker to ramp up production capacity for 2026. Strong order intake in Europe has been a key driver, with additional markets including the United States and Asia set to open order books later this year.

Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson described the start of production as a defining moment for the company, adding that the EX60 is expected to play a crucial role in driving future growth.

Significant investment has gone into upgrading the Torslanda facility, with around R24 billion allocated to new technologies, including megacasting, battery assembly and modernised production lines — underlining Volvo’s long-term commitment to electrification.

When it eventually reaches South Africa, the EX60 will compete in an increasingly competitive premium EV segment, taking on rivals such as the Lexus RZ, Audi e-Tron, and the soon-to-be-launched BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC electric.

With its combination of long range, rapid charging and premium positioning, the EX60 could prove to be a compelling option for local buyers looking to make the switch to fully electric mobility.

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