We drive Audi South Africa’s 294kW compact missile

The updated Audi RS 3 Sedan is roaming the streets of South Africa. And after spending a week behind the wheel, courtesy of Audi South Africa, one thing is clear: this compact executive sedan punches far above its size.

In a market increasingly dominated by SUVs, the Audi RS 3 Sedan remains a refreshing alternative for driving enthusiasts who crave performance without sacrificing everyday usability.

Visually, it looks the part. Finished in Kemora Grey, the RS 3 sits lower, wider and more aggressive than the standard A3. The bold single frame grille with its distinctive rhombus pattern, redesigned LED daytime running lights and matt-black 19-inch five-Y-spoke alloy wheels give it undeniable road presence.

Inside, the RS 3 blends sport and luxury. RS bucket seats trimmed in Pearl Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre hold you firmly in place. While honeycomb stitching, carbon-fibre inlays and prominent RS badging elevate the cabin.

Premium positioning in its car segment

Despite its compact proportions, the build quality and materials reflect Audi’s premium positioning in South Africa’s performance car segment.

Under the bonnet lies the heart of the RS 3: Audi’s legendary 2.5-litre TFSI five-cylinder turbocharged engine. From under there, it produces 294kW and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. The result? A blistering 0–100km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds.

Performance worth bragging rights

On Gauteng’s highways and twisty back roads, the RS 3 feels sharp and composed. In Dynamic mode, throttle response tightens, steering becomes more direct and the distinctive five-cylinder soundtrack comes alive. It’s no surprise the RS 3 has claimed lap-record bragging rights at Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife in its class.

In South Africa, the Audi RS 3 Sedan competes directly with the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition (310kW/500Nm). BMW’s closest rival is the M235i Gran Coupé (233kW/400Nm). The latter is a finalist in the 2026 SA Guild of Mobility Journalists Car of the Year awards.

Pricing for the Audi RS 3 Sedan starts at R1,528,200. This includes a 5-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan covering service and maintenance.

For buyers seeking a high-performance sedan that delivers track-level thrills with everyday comfort, the Audi RS 3 Sedan remains one of the most compelling options on the South African market.

