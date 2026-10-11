109 migrants, including 15 children dead after boat from Djibouti to Yemen capsizes, UN agency says

At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died and more than 116 are missing after a boat carrying about 350 people capsized while sailing from Djibouti to Yemen, the International Organisation for Migration said on Sunday.
The boat capsized near Guhere, north of Obock — a port town in Djibouti — during the night of October 8 and 9 October, the IOM said, citing survivor accounts.
More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all Ethiopian nationals, the report said.
A spokesperson for the Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died after a boat capsized between Djibouti and Yemen.
- More than 116 migrants are reported missing following the incident.
- The boat was carrying about 350 people when it capsized near Guhere, north of Obock, Djibouti.
- The shipwreck occurred during the night of October 8 and 9, according to the International Organisation for Migration.
- Over 80 survivors, all Ethiopian nationals, were reported from the shipwreck.