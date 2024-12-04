150 illegal miners trapped in Mpumalanga mine horror, three dead

In an incident eerily reminiscent of the recent Stilfontein tragedy, about 150 illegal miners have become trapped inside an abandoned mine in Sabie, Mpumalanga, sparking a massive rescue operation involving multiple stakeholders.

The grim discovery, made on Tuesday, has already claimed three lives. Six zama zamas, including two foreign nationals, have been rescued.

According to police, private security officers patrolling the area encountered four panicked men fleeing the scene. The men then revealed that they and others had been forced into illegal mining under horrifying conditions.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and we have mobilised all relevant stakeholders,” said Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi.

“Search and rescue teams are currently at the scene. And visibility in the area has been increased to ensure the safety of the community.”

Exploitation and dangerous working environment

The rescued miners, aged between 23 and 24 years, told of exploitation and danger. Trapped underground, they forced to mine for gold by ruthless captors who may still be lurking nearby. And they are potentially armed.

The incident follows a recent attack on November 28, where alleged illegal miners injured a K9 Unit police Officer. The incident left three suspects dead.

Authorities remain on high alert, as the masterminds behind the operation are deemed to be armed and dangerous.

“We urge the public to allow law enforcement the necessary space to deal with this sensitive situation,” said Mkhwanazi.

Rescue efforts ongoing

Rescue efforts are ongoing. Police, emergency medical services, private security, and plantation companies are working to bring the illegal miners to safety. However, the possibility of more fatalities remains.

“Tragically, three individuals have already lost their lives in this incident,” said Mkhwanazi. “Our focus now is on the safe recovery of the trapped miners. And ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The abandoned mine, like the one in Stilfontein, North West, now stands as a landmark of despair. Another indicator of the human cost of illegal mining in South Africa.

