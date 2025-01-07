20-year-old suspect nabbed for Lusikisiki mass murder

A 20-year-old man suspected to have played a role in the callous Lusikisiki mass killing, which occurred in September, has been apprehended.

The suspect was taken into custody over the weekend in King Williams Town, Eastern Cape, while travelling to Cape Town by bus, according to the police.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, said the police tracked down the suspect following an intensive manhunt.

The suspect is expected to be charged accordingly and will appear in court soon.

He joins seven others who were arrested weeks apart in 2024, soon after the murder of the 18 people who had gathered in preparations for the end of a grieving ceremony (umombulo) in Ngobozana.

They are facing 18 charges of murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has commended the law enforcement agencies for the arrest of the suspect.

We cannot tolerate senseless killings

Mabuyane stated that the arrest will ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law, ensuring that justice prevails.

“We cannot tolerate the senseless killing of our people, including our police, and I applaud the law enforcement agencies for apprehending the suspects,” said Mabuyane.

He further shared that two suspects linked to the murder of Constable Callan Andrews, who was fatally shot on December 31 while responding to a complaint in Galvandale, Gqeberha, have also been arrested.

The suspects, aged 17 and 18, were apprehended in Gqeberha at the weekend following an intensive investigation by authorities.

Mabuyane praised the law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts.

Additionally, he extended his condolences to the family and colleagues of Andrews, emphasising that his government will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served.

“We will hunt down those who perpetrate violence and bring them to book,” said Mabuyane.

“Our communities deserve to live in peace, and we will stop at nothing to ensure that they do.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content