21-year-old held for murder of fellow learner at Qalabotjha

A 21-year-old grade 11 learner at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein is expected to appear at the Lenasia magistrate’s court soon for the murder of a fellow learner on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said on Friday that the suspect will face a charge of murder.

“Police went searching for the suspects and arrested a fellow learner who has since been charged with murder. The motive for the fight cannot be confirmed at this stage. An investigation is under way,” said Masondo.

It is alleged that a fight broke out between a group of boys in the afternoon outside the school premises resulting in one of the learners being stabbed in the chest with a sharp object.

The fight is suspected to have been related to gangsterism.

“A learner was subsequently rushed to the clinic in the area. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries as he was receiving medical attention,” said the department of education in Gauteng.

The department pleaded with the community not to disrupt schooling as the grade 12 learners are still in the process of writing their final exams. It further said a psychological team will visit the school on Friday to offer counselling to the school community.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the learner’s family and the school community at large.”

