E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha to fire five MECs in his next cabinet reshuffle

By Ngwako Malatji

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha is expected to fire five MECs  when he reshuffles his cabinet next week.

This will be Mathabatha’s second cabinet reshuffle in  less than four months.

The last cabinet reshuffle was in June this  year  when Mathabatha  demoted his  political rival Dickson Masemola, who challenged him and lost at the party’s provincial elective conference  in June

He moved him from the Department of Public Works with  a bigger budget to the Department of Social Development with less budget.

The long-awaited reshuffle  was supposed to have happened last week,  but was  delayed after the province’s top five officials, led by Mathabatha,  refused to give the ANC’s  top four officials the  names of the new MECs to be  appointed t and those expected to be dismissed.

A senior PEC member, who did not want to be named, said Limpopo ANC ‘s top five officials,  held a virtual meeting with the ruling party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Deputy President  David ” DD” Mabuza, Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa   last week and  deliberated on the reshuffle.

During the meeting, said the member, the party’s national officials  asked the Limpopo officials to give them a list of the names of those facing the axe and  their potential replacements.

 

“They refused to give them the list  on the basis that previous  meetings of the national officials  have always been leaked to the public . You can imagine what the reaction would be if those facing the axe learn of their fate from  these leaks. That will  compromise the integrity and credibility of the entire process,” said the PEC member.

The other PEC member  confirmed that the Limpopo officials met with their principals last week to discuss the plan to reshuffle.

“Their principals wanted the names of those facing the axe and those earmarked to replace them. Our officials refused to share the names with them to avoid possible leaks,” said the member.

” It was then agreed that they will have a physical  meeting on Monday,  where the names of those who are going to be fired and their replacements will be discussed. We expect the reshuffle to happen immediately after the meeting  is concluded because we know who should go and who should remain.”

The member said  the PEC  has resolved  that the MEC for Sports Thandi Moraka, MEC for  Treasury Charlie Sekwati, MEC for Social Development  Dickson Masemola,   MEC for Agriculture Nandi Ndalani

and MEC for  Education Polly Boshielo must be pink-slipped.

They are expected to be replaced by   ANC Deputy Provincial Chairperson Florence Radzilana, Provincial Treasurer Nakedi Kekana- Sibanda  and PEC members Rogers Monama, Sarah Mnyamane and  Tshitereke Mathive.

Another PEC member, who also did not want to be named,  alleged that Ramaphosa is uncomfortable with  Mathabatha’s plan to reshuffle the cabinet because  those facing the chop are his allies.  “Ramaphosa is of the view that  it shouldn’t be that if  you didn’t make it to the  PEC then your life is over as an ANC member. He wants  both elected and unelected to play a role in his campaign,” said  the member.

The members said Mathabatha is under pressure  from PEC and branch members to reshuffle the cabinet and threatened to not support his campaign for the position of  national chairman  at the party’s national elective conference in December.

Mathabatha’s spokesperson Willy Mosoma said: “The premier has heard the views of the ANC PEC and he is currently applying his mind. As it stands now, the premier has not as yet made a determination on the matter. As you are well aware, executive council is in terms of the constitution, the sole responsibility of the premier is to constitute or reconfigure cabinet.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said he was not aware of the meeting, and said he would respond later after speaking to Mashatile about the matter.

However, he had not done so at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story and his comment will be added when we receive it.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Authors

,

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes