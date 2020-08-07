305 new COVID-19 deaths recorded as death toll nears 10 000 mark

South Africa’s COVID-19 deaths are on the verge of reaching the 10 000 mark after 305 more people died of the deadly disease. This has increased the death toll from 9 604 to 9 909.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday August 7.

Mkhize said of the 305 new deaths, 57 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 136 in Gauteng, 76 in KwaZulu-Natal, 29 in the Western Cape and 27 in the Northern Cape.

He also said 7 292 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours cycle , increasing the total national number of infections from 538 184 to 545 476.

The new infections were recorded from 33 851 tests conducted in the last 24 hour cycle, increasing the total number of conducted tests so far from 3149 807 to 3183 658.

He also said of the 545 476 positive cases, 394 759 patients have survived the disease, increasing the recovery rate to 72 percent.

