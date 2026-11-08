7th World Media Summit opens in Beijing

Beijing: The 7th World Media Summit held its opening ceremony in Beijing on Saturday under the theme “Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action”.

Xinhua News Agency and the Beijing municipal government jointly organised this year’s summit, which runs from Thursday to Monday.

It drew nearly 500 representatives from nearly 330 mainstream media outlets, think tanks and government bodies from 112 countries and regions, as well as the United Nations and other international organisations.

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Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

The World Media Summit was initiated in 2009 and is now a major global platform for media exchange and cooperation. The last summit was held in Urumqi, the capital city of north-west China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in 2024.