ABSA delays salary increment for government employees in Eastern Cape

Johannesburg- Government employees in the province of the Eastern Cape have not received the salary increment that they were meant to receive earlier today.

According to the statement released by the Eastern Cape Treasury, the bank that is used to process all these payments has a technical glitch.

“Provincial Treasury is aware of the technical glitch that affected the payment of salary increment to deserving Eastern Cape servants. In our interaction with ABS, the Provincial Banker, we learnt that the bank has been experiencing a technical glitch since yesterday. Consequently, some payments, including the expected payment of salary increases of public servants as of today, were affected,” says a report from the office of treasury in the Eastern Cape.

However, ABSA has since reported that this matter has been attended to and as a result, the affected officials are supposed to start receiving their emoluments as the day progresses.

As such, the provincial treasury views this payment delay in a negative light and has raised this with the bank, although noting their explanation and swift response to the challenges experienced.

“We wish to convey our apologies to all affected public servants for the inconvenience caused. ABSA has committed that the challenges experienced today are not to be experienced again in the future,” said the statement.

Coceka Magubeni