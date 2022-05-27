Advocate Teffo back in court for trespassing charges

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial Advocate Teffo is back in court to answer to trespassing charges.

Teffo was dramatically arrested during court proceedings in April at the Pretoria High Court. He stated at the time that Police Minister Bheki Cele did not want him on this case.

Teffo is representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26 2014 at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in what the state believes to have been a botched robbery.

Teffo’s appearance comes two days before the trial of Senzo Meyiwa resumes at the Pretoria High court on Monday.

