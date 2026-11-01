African lenders formally establish $5 billion energy bank

The African Export-Import Bank and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation have formally established the Africa Energy Bank, according to a statement from Afreximbank on Saturday.

The bank, which has authorised capital of $5 billion (R84bn), aims to bridge a financing gap as traditional lenders withdraw funding from fossil fuels, even as oil and gas remain central to Africa’s energy systems.

• The bank’s inaugural general meeting, held in Abuja, Nigeria, appointed Helmy Ghazi as its first president and formed its first board of directors

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• The continent’s energy investment needs are estimated at $200bn, according to the announcement

• The bank will support projects across the energy value chain, including exploration and production, refining and distribution

• Reuters reported in February 2025 that the bank was targeting a mid-year 2025 launch, with South Africa indicating interest in joining despite not being an APPO member

• The bank would target an asset base of $120 billion.