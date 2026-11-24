Panel members, who are experts working in employment, education, agriculture and language technology, also described what responsible use looks like in practice. AI can reduce obstacles to economic participation and create new business prospects, whether by boosting rural livelihoods and agricultural output or increasing access to healthcare, education and financial services. It can help entrepreneurs create solutions for inclusivity, link producers and customers, and build enterprises around local needs in addition to automating current industries.

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Access and inclusion remain key challenges

Founder and managing director of Unleashed Africa Company Limited in Tanzania, Khalila Mbowe, told delegates that her organisation uses AI “as a tool to ensure we can reach at scale” in connecting young women with vetted opportunities and readiness programmes. Mbowe said discussions around AI must not overlook the reality that millions across the continent continue to grapple with high data costs, limited access to smartphones due to affordability constraints and, most importantly, lack of connectivity.

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Starting with the problem, not the technology

Director of solutions at EkStep in India, Krishnaraju Jampanna, drew on India’s digital public infrastructure experience, including Aadhaar, to argue that technology works best when built around a clear public need. He said the same principle should guide AI for development: identify the users, channels and problem first, then choose technology that fits. “The countries that made progress were the ones that had a use case,” Jampanna noted.

Teachers as co-creators of AI in education

As the use of AI increases, its role in education will also need to be carefully navigated. According to Sopiko Beriashvili, research and policy lead at WISE, Qatar Foundation, teachers should become part of the design process if technological tools are to be effective. In her words, “teachers become passive adopters rather than co-creators of the solution” when tools are imposed on them.

She described a test-bed programme in which teachers help design and assess AI tools before wider classroom use. If pilots show that a tool does not help teachers or learners, she said, it should not be deployed.

Safeguarding critical thinking

Beriashvili also cautioned that heavy reliance on AI can narrow the space students need to practise, revise and learn through mistakes. She raised concerns about critical thinking, cognitive skills and students’ sense of ownership over their work, calling for safeguards and practical AI literacy in education.

Echoing similar sentiments around user involvement, Paul McNally, founding director of Develop AI in South Africa, said AI projects should learn from how people use the tools rather than assume what communities need. His remarks reinforced a recurring message throughout the discussion: that AI can only deliver meaningful development outcomes when the people it is intended to serve are actively involved in shaping, testing and improving the technology.