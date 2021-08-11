AKA pays tribute to late girlfriend Anele Tembe

Johannesburg – Today marks four months since Anele Tembe, the girlfriend of rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes, died tragically when she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

The rapper took to his Instagram account today to pen a tribute to her.

He wrote: “4 months to this day. 💔 … it never goes away. Everyday I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was … but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left. Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families … you know who you are.”

Initially ruled a suicide, there is an ongoing inquest into her death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom