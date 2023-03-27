AKA’s lawyer, police deny suspects held for rapper’s murder

There has not been any arrest in connection with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, according to the late rapper’s legal representative Rudolph Baloyi.

Baloyi was reacting after media reports surfaced at the weekend that three suspects had been nabbed for the rapper’s murder.

The reports said the suspects were arrested in Cape Town on Sunday.

Speaking to Sunday World on Monday, Baloyi poured cold water over the media reports, saying they are false.

“No, it is not true. No suspects have been arrested in connection with my client’s murder case,” Baloyi said.

He was backed up by Captain FC van Wyk, media liaison officer for the police in Western Cape, who said enquiries should be addressed to police in KwaZulu-Natal who are investigating the case.

Asked for a comment, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, also refuted the reports, saying some people had jumped the gun.

“Where are you guys getting this [information]?” asked Netshiunda. “There has been no update as yet regarding the case.”

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was gunned down outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on the evening of February 10.

At the time of his death, the multi-award-winning rapper had been booked to perform at YUGO nightclub in Durban.

He had just finished enjoying a meal with friends when he came under attack by unknown assailants outside the restaurant.

Anwar “Dogg” Khan, the bodyguard of late rapper, revealed last week that protocol was breached on the day that the rapper was killed.

Dogg, who was not present when AKA was gunned down, was speaking on My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen.

In the interview, flighted on e.tv on Tuesday night, Khan shared that if he was around, he would have picked up the rapper from the airport and straight to the hotel.

From there, he would have taken AKA to the show for his performance and then back to the hotel. The next day, Khan would have picked him up from the hotel and drove him back to the airport.

Dogg further said it was the duty of the bodyguard who was assigned to protect AKA on the fateful day to make decisions that would have minimised his exposure to danger.

“In my absence, protocol was breached. Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road’s Wish restaurant, which he accepted,” said Khan.

“Had I been there, protocol would not have been breached, simply because that call would’ve come through the road manager.”

