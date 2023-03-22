Protocol was breached on the day AKA was killed – bodyguard

Anwar “Dogg” Khan, the bodyguard of late rapper Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known as AKA, has revealed that protocol was breached on the day that the rapper was killed.

Dogg, who was not present when AKA was gunned down outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February, was speaking on My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen.

In the interview, flighted on e.tv on Tuesday night, Khan shared that if he was around, he would have picked up the rapper from the airport straight to the hotel.

From there, he would have taken AKA to the show for his performance and then back to the hotel. The next day, Khan would have picked him up from the hotel back to the airport.

Dogg further said it was the duty of the bodyguard who was assigned to protect AKA on the fateful day to make decisions that would have minimised his exposure to danger.

“In my absence, protocol was breached. Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road’s Wish restaurant, which he accepted,” said Khan.

“Had I been there, protocol would not have been breached, simply because that call would’ve come through the road manager.”

Also killed in the attack on the evening of February 10 was AKA’s friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, who had been invited to attend another friend’s birthday party in Durban.

