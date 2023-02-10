Rapper AKA has been killed

Award winning rapper AKA. The musician whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, has allegedly been shot dead in Durban on Friday.

Details of his murder were still sketchy at the time of publishing this article.

It is believed that AKA was supposed to perform at his birthday party on Friday.

However, he was accosted by unknown gunmen who fatally him several times, in what appears to be a hit, outside a restaurant on Florida Road. The event has since been cancelled.

Da Les tweeted shortly after the news of the shooting broke. While another close and inconsolable friend of the rapper confirmed the news of the star’s death.

Unbelievable 💔 — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) February 10, 2023

I’m done 💔😭 — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) February 10, 2023

This article will be updated when more details become available.

