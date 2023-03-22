Alleged Sassa fraudsters in court for illegal child adoption, fraud

Four suspects appeared at the Botshabelo magistrate’s court in Free State on Monday on charges of illegal child adoption and fraud.

Among the suspects are South Africans and Lesotho nationals aged between 29 and 59.

The group reportedly visited Home Affairs in Botshabelo on March 17 for late registration applications for two children aged five and 15.

It is understood that an official from Home Affairs, who was assisting them, became suspicious and immediately notified the police.

They were nabbed on March 18 and charged with illegal child adoption and fraud.

Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti, spokesperson for Hawks in Free State, said a preliminary investigation revealed the existence of an official from the Department of Health who allegedly recruits foreign nationals to illegally adopt children.

“The recruited woman would identify children and negotiate with their parents to give consent [for adoption] in exchange of money. She would take the children to a Home Affairs official who will register them,” said Matoti.

“The children would later be registered for Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] grants and the suspects would share the money.

“The matter was referred to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation based in Bloemfontein for further investigation.

“Two other suspects aged 29 and 59, believed to be the parents of the children in question, were also arrested on Saturday. More arrests are imminent.”

After their first court appearance Motsidisi Setlai, Mpolai Mabele, Matsidiso Molete and Thokozile Maphisa were remanded in custody until their next court appearance for bail application on Monday.

