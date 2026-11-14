Amaglug-glug dig deep for narrow victory in Olympic Games qualifier

The South African Under-23 side were forced to dig deep and sweat for their narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar to continue their journey of qualifying for the 2028 LA Olympic Games in the United States.

It was Quwan Plaatjies who made the difference from the bench when he scored with a bullet header from a pinpoint cross from captain Neo Rapoo in the 74th minute. Plaatjies came on for Thabang Mahlangu in the second half.

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There could have been more goals for the South Africans, but coach Raymond Mdaka’s charges made life difficult for themselves, as they squandered several chances from the start until the end.

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The likes of Mahlanga, Shandre Campbell, Siviwe Nkwali, Nhlanhla Gasa and Kutlwano Lethlaku, amongst others, all had golden opportunities to kill the game, but their lack of composure in front of goal let them down.

Amaglug-glug displayed utmost dominance over the visitors, who did not create a lot of chances and looked to trouble the South African goal.

Mdaka will surely give a serious pep talk to his offensive players and will look to fine-tune their finishing going forward.

South Africa and Madagascar will now meet again for the second leg on Tuesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.