Amantle’s family gets full support as ‘murderer’ appears in court

Soweto residents flooded the Protea magistrate’s court in Protea North on Friday in support of the family of six-year-old Amantle Saname. Amantle was raped and murdered this week.

Chanting songs outside the court, with placards written “Justice for Amantle” and “Protect a Girl Child,” the residents were united in their sentiment that the suspect must rot in jail.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Mozambican national Phethe Sara Simiao. He made his first court appearance following his arrest on Thursday.

Through his lawyer, the accused told the court that he would like to apply for bail because he doesn’t have prior criminal records.

State opposed bail for suspect, undocumented immigrant

However, the state opposed the granting of bail for the accused. It stated that the suspect is an undocumented immigrant and might skip the country.

Because the offence is Schedule 6, the magistrate ruled that the suspect cannot be released on bail. The case has been postponed to next week Friday, November 1, for possible bail applications.

Meanwhile, National Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who attended the court hearing, said the court should not grant him bail. Mchunu said he can only imagine what the family of the minor is going through.

“I heard the suspect talking about bail, I don’t know what freedom he wants after this. And I am on the side of the child,” he said.

He further thanked the community for working hand in hand with the police in ensuring that the suspect was apprehended.

Police minister lauds community’s role

“The people of Orlando and the surroundings stood up on their feet. They said this person must be apprehended.

“I want communities to understand the role they play when they do not sit on the names of the criminals. They helped speed up this process.”

According to reports, the young girl was playing with friends when the suspect allegedly lured her into a shack he was renting.

He allegedly raped and strangled the girl to death. She was later found in the shack half naked.

