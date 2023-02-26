AmaZulu Queen’s ‘infidelity’ rocks royal house

Although AmaZulu king MisuZulu kaZwelithini and his wife, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela projected a good public image during the state of the province address on Thursday, where the monarch delivered his address to the Zulu nation, it has since emerged that things are not as they seem.

Fresh from hogging the headlines in the past week following a bombshell by women and children’s rights activist Sihle Sibisi that she was romantically involved with MisuZulu and that the king’s detractors were using her name to tarnish his reputation, it has now emerged the king’s marriage is on the rocks.

The marriage has now been rocked by allegations that Queen kaMayisela is having an extra-marital affair.

In a WhatsApp voice note that went viral on social media, one of MisuZulu’s praise singers, Inyosi Mgoqozi, can be heard saying in IsiZulu: “icala lokuthi walala nondlunkulu uMthokozisi Ntombela. Ingonyama imxoshile phela undlunkulu. Ihambe yaya Ophongolo ayaziwa ukuthi ikuphi. Konakele imbuso iyavukelana.” (There is a case that Mthokozisi Ntombela is sleeping with the queen and the king has expelled the queen from the royal house.)

When contacted, the Inyosi said: “I can’t confirm or deny. Please call me later because I also have questions for you,” he said before hanging up.

It is alleged that following the allegations, MisuZulu hastily left for eSwatini to recuperate and seek counsel from his uncle, King Mswati III. It is said MisuZulu is not handling the allegations well.

Ntombela, who is often referred by his clan name Prince Mahlobo, is a trusted confidant of the king.

He is also a cousin of MisuZulu as his mother, Princess Nozipho Zulu, is the sister to the late King Goodwill kaZwelithini.

A royal insider who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity confirmed that the

