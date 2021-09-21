An answer to load shedding: dispatchable renewable energy

Johannesburg – Load shedding is not a foreign issue to South Africans especially after 2020, where the country experienced the most intensive electricity cuts in the middle of a pandemic.

These crippling power cuts, which amounted to a staggering 856 hours, almost 10% of available hours, cost the economy billions of rands.

Furthermore, South Africa’s overall capacity to produce energy has plummeted by nearly 10% over the past decade and there are predictions of a shortfall of up to 6 000 megawatts over the next five years.

To address this, the government’s progressive stance towards renewables, as outlined in the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) commits to a shift away from coal towards renewables, with a planned 25% of all power being drawn from renewables by 2030.

Jan Fourie, Sub-Saharan Africa’s GM of renewables giant, Scatec, believes that the urgency for cleaner power generation has been a catalyst for the rise in the uptake of renewables and the advances in the battery storage technology.

“Renewables in SA are now more cost-effective and quicker to establish than ever before – and with no shortage of state support, have engendered a fertile and attractive investment landscape. Solar and wind already provide twice as much power to the national grid as nuclear, and we can now expect swift progress towards the target of 25% of South Africa’s total energy supply to come from renewables by 2030, as stipulated in the DMRE’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP),” said Fourie.

Fourie explains that Scatec’s own RMIPPP bid-winning scheme to supply 150 megawatts via three massive solar arrays in the Northern Cape is a good example of this.

The ambitious renewables-only project will see around one million individual solar panels set across a 10 km wide site.

“Factor in the recent widespread surge in industrialization of these technologies and the constantly decreasing prices due to the effects of ‘economies of scale’, and we have a recipe for fully feasible renewable energy, that is cost-competitive with traditional energy sources for the first time in South Africa,” he added.

Fourie explains that because power generation needs to be balanced with demand within the grid in real time, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE)’s RMIPPP insists that all new energy produced must be fully dispatchable, at the request of grid operators, to meet market needs when and where they may arise. “While renewable energy has not been dispatchable until now, exciting new developments in batteries and power storage have now enabled dispatchable power from renewable sources in efficient, cost-effective ways,” he said.

Efficient storage technology is essential to absorbing this excess and ensuring a constant output of dispatchable power. Such considerations are especially crucial for the RMIPPP bid-winning projects, as the plan stipulates that the power generated must be available at full capacity from 05:30 to 21:00 daily.

“In South Africa this will result in an appreciable closing of the energy gap – currently a significant threat to our economic stability – as well as a big step towards our commitment to global climate goals like the UN’s Paris Agreement, whose imperatives urge us to reduce carbon emissions, curb global warming, and promote a cleaner, greener Earth,” concludes Fourie.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni