ANC and DA candidates list squabbles continue

Johannesburg- The African National Congress (ANC) is on a mission to oppose the Democratic Alliance (DA) to stop the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) from reopening the candidate list.

This comes following the ANC’s request to have the candidate registrations reopened due to a technical glitch they experienced with their system.

The IEC settled to reopen the registrations ahead of the local polls, scheduled to take place on 1 November 2021.

On the other hand, the DA is taking the matter to the Constitutional Court.

The ANC, however, has said it will pursue penal costs against the DA for claiming it got an advanced warning of the judgment.

The squabble seems far from over as the governing party also wants a court’s ruling after DA accused the IEC of favoring ANC.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu