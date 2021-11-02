ANC claws back Modimolle-Mookgophong and Thabazimbi Municipalities

Johannesburg – With 41% of the votes already counted, the ANC in Limpopo has regained control of the Modimolle-Mookgophong and Thabazimbi Municipalities, which it had lost in the 2016 municipal elections.

The party lost control of the two councils in 2016 to a coalition of the DA, EFF, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and the Thabazimbi Residents Association.

As at 17h00, the party was leading the pack in most areas of Limpopo’s municipalities, after securing 66.78% % of the counted votes, followed by EFF with 13.13% and the DA with 8.63% of the vote.

Audited results coming through to the Limpopo Results Operations Centre stood at 25%.

Factional fights within the ruling party were blamed for the loss of the councils.

With a new candidate selection process, the ruling party has mounted a fightback, which saw it wrestling back the municipalities.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu