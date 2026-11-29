The ANC in Mpumalanga has officially confirmed the death of its Ehlanzeni regional secretary, Folas Sibuyi, who was killed in a horrific road accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Wonderfontein on Saturday afternoon.

Sibuyi was among two people who died in a collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a sedan and an articulated truck.

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His identity had initially been withheld by Sunday World to allow his family to be formally notified of the tragedy.

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In a statement issued on Saturday, ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa confirmed the death of the influential regional leader, whose political career was rooted in Bushbuckridge.

“It is with deep sadness that the African National Congress in Mpumalanga announces the passing of Comrade Follas Sibuyi, the ANC Ehlanzeni Regional Secretary, following an accident,” Chirwa said.

Sibuyi previously served as a councillor and member of the mayoral committee in Bushbuckridge before assuming his regional leadership responsibilities.

His death comes at a time when the ANC is navigating coalition arrangements following the recent local government elections.

Final interview hours before death

In what could have been his final media interview, Sibuyi spoke to Sunday World just hours before the fatal accident about the ANC’s coalition arrangements in the City of Mbombela.

He explained the party’s decision to accommodate three other political parties in the municipality’s governance arrangements, emphasising service delivery.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Jackie Macie has conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

The department confirmed that the SUV driver sustained serious injuries and was receiving treatment at a Middelburg hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Chirwa extended condolences to Sibuyi’s family, friends, comrades and communities he served.

The ANC has appealed for privacy while the family mourns.

Memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced following consultations with the family.