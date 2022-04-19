ANC in KZN denies murder of Mokoena is politically motivated

Another life of a young political leader has been snatched through the barrel of a gun in the politically charged KwaZulu-Natal.

Preliminary reports from the police investigators indicate that the deceased, Mfundo Mokoena, was cornered near his home in Adams mission, south of Durban by unknown gunmen and gunned down.

Mokoena was a branch executive committee member in the eThekwini metro ward 67 and a known activist. He was also one of the leading voices supporting eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose to be elected as regional chairperson in the contest that was won by corruption-charged Zandile Gumede.

However, the ANC in the eThekwini region was quick to dispel the narrative that Mokoena’s killing was politically linked.

It said: “Irresponsible reporting will shift the attention from real enemies towards sensationalism and derail the investigation.”

Mokoena, a former student leader, was part of a team assigned to rebuild structures of the ANC Youth League in the province serving in the provincial working committee of the league.

He joins a long list of political leaders, including councillors and branch leaders, who have been killed in what is widely believed to be a well-orchestrated plan to eliminate perceived political opponents.

Since January, more than five political leaders have been wiped out in KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini is one of the hot spots for political murders.

