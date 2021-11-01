ANC ward councillor candidate accused of murder

Johannesburg – An ANC candidate councillor charged with murder, attempted murder and arson is vying for election tomorrow after failed attempts by his branch to get regional, provincial and national structures of the governing party to intervene and have him step aside.

Mxolisi Masiza of Dordrecht in the Chris Hani region in Eastern Cape was arrested by the police in July after he was accused of killing Bonginkosi Msebenzi and attempting to kill Abongile Fosi.

The National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson, Anelisa Ngcakani, confirmed that Masiza, who is a councillor candidate in Ward 11 in Dordrecht, will be appearing in court on Tuesday, a day after the local government elections.

“The accused will be appearing in court and the prosecution will decide on his fate on the matter of prosecution, which will be heard at the regional court or the high court in the province.”

A charge sheet seen by Sunday World shows that Masiza is accused with 27-year-old Anele Masiza of murder, attempted murder and arson committed in August 2019.

Based on the seriousness of the case, the ANC branch in Mayihlome wrote a letter to regional, provincial and national structures of the ANC to demand the withdrawal of Masiza’s candidacy. However, there has been no response from ANC structures.

In a sworn affidavit written by Mayihlome branch secretary, Lusanda Ramncwana, Masiza was supposed to have stepped aside based on the criminal charges that he is facing in line with the resolution of the ANC 52nd conference.

“When it was confirmed that Masiza was indeed facing murder, attempted murder, and arson charges, we immediately contacted the candidate to hear his side of the story. We also drew [his] attention to the resolution of the ANC on stepping aside following indictment on criminal charges, temporary suspension pending ANC disciplinary processes and dealing with the allegations of serious crime,” said Ramncwana in the affidavit.

“We have been let down by the provincial office of the ANC. We were also ridiculed by the regional offices of Chris Hani in Queenstown, and as a consequence, a candidate marred in controversy is on the pole as a face of the organisation,” he said.

Speaking to Sunday World, Ramncwana said: “We don’t know how the process was manipulated for him to be where he is now because a screening was supposed to be done on him like it is done on anyone who is contesting for the position.” he said.

ANC provincial secretary in Eastern Cape Lulama Ngcukayitobi said they were not aware of the criminal charges.

“We don’t know that he is facing charges, but if this is the case, then it means we will have to investigate this and deal with it post elections.

Masiza did not answer his phone when called for comment.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni