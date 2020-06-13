Another woman found killed and dumped

Another body of a woman was found murdered and dumped under a tree.

Gauteng police are in search of unknown suspect/s after a body of the unknown woman was found by protesters in Dobsonville, Soweto extension 3 on Friday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson kay Makhubele said the victim had been stabbed several times.

Makhubele said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped in the place where the body was found.

“Community members who were protesting in Dobsonville saw the body of the woman under the tree on their way home and called the police”.

“The woman is unknown at the moment, police are calling for anyone who might have reported a missing person or who have not seen his or her female family member to come to Doornkop police station”.

“Police are appealing to any member of the public who might witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous,” he concludes.

""A unkown girl has been found dead at the dobsonville gardens bridge 😭😭near sasol garage""#AmINextAgain gents 😢😢😢😢😢 bafethu what's wrong with you mxm pic.twitter.com/PeAAGMjJs2 — uMashonisa_ZN (@Nathan_kaMtonga) June 12, 2020

The discovery of the body comes after eight months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was buried on Thursday. Pule was found stabbed and hanging from a tree after she was reported missing.

Another woman was Naledi Phangindawo from Mossel bay, Western cape who was hacked to death with an axe.

Author



Meta Mphahlele