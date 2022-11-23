Archbishop Thabo Makgoba’s son arrested for stealing medication

The son of Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba was released on bail on Wednesday after he allegedly stole medication at a pharmacy.

Nyakallo Masilo Makgoba, who graduated from the University of Cape Town with an honours degree in politics, philosophy and economics in 2019, appeared at the Midrand magistrate’s court on Wednesday for allegedly stealing tablets at a pharmacy in Carslworld in Midrand, on the north of Joburg.

According to a police officer, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, Makgoba, who lives in Noordwyk, entered the pharmacy at about 2pm on Monday under the pretext of wanting to buy medication using a script from a medical doctor.

He was given the medication worth over R500, which was placed inside a basket locked with a cable tie and told to pay at one of the tellers. Instead, he left without paying.

The theft was discovered when staff were counting cash sales later in the afternoon, according to the police officer.

“When they [the staff] were investigating, they discovered that Makgoba did not pay for his medication. They tried to call him, but he did not answer his phone,” the officer said.

The employees, according to the police officer, checked a CCTV footage and spotted Makgoba cutting the cable tie and removing the medication from the basket. He then hid the empty basket under a shelf and left the store.

“The employees decided to open a case of theft against him. He was arrested and [was] expected to appear before the Midrand magistrate’s court today.”

Mavela Masondo, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, confirmed that Makgoba was arrested and detained at the Midrand police station.

“A case of theft has been opened at the Midrand police station. The suspect was arrested and charged with theft. He is expected to appear before the Midrand magistrate’s court today, November 23 2022,” Masondo said.

Phindi Mjonondwana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in south Gauteng, said Makgoba is out on R1 000 bail. “The case was postponed to December 14 for further investigations and representations,” Mjonondwana said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author