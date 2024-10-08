Arthur Zwane joins AmaZulu as joint head coach with Kanu Vilakazi

Embattled AmaZulu FC have roped in former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur “10111” Zwane and Vusi “Kanu” Vilakazi as joint head coaches. The two are expected to move the club away from the relegation zone.

The duo replaces Pablo Franco-Martin who was sacked by the club last week after a poor start to the season. AmaZulu have gone three matches without a single win in the new Betway Premiership season.

Demoted as head coach of the first team a season and a half ago

Zwane was currently the senior academy coach at Chiefs. This after he was demoted as head coach of the first team a season and a half ago. Vilakazi coached and saved Richards Bay United from relegation last season. But he was unceremoniously removed from his post and Brendon Truter took over the reins.

On Tuesday night, Usuthu confirmed Zwane and Vilakazi as joint first team head coaches. This in a move that will see the SA-born coaching duo assume their roles with immediate effect.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu confirmed the appointments. He expressed confidence in the pair’s ability to lead the team through the challenges of the Betway Premiership.

Combined experience expected to bring about change

“Their combined experience as both coaches and former professional players will be crucial

in developing our younger talents. [Also at] guiding our seasoned players in the task ahead,” said Zungu.

The club bosses will be hoping that Zwane and Vilakazi will hit the ground running. They are expected to move the club away from the relegation zone. Where they are currently anchoring the PSL log table from the bottom.

Their next match is against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout Cup at home. This will be before crossing swords with the red-hot Orlando Pirates in Soweto on October 25.

