Artist Zuluboy appointed paramount chief of Bakholokoe nation

Hip hop artist and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) member, Mxolisi Brian “Zuluboy” Majozi is now the Paramount Chief of the Bakholokoe Nation.

The former Jozi FM presenter was appointed by His Royal Majesty and Monarch, King Letsitsa III Moloi of the Bakholokoe Nation, which is based in the Free State. His role is to serve the nation of Bakholokoe.

The news was announced by Zuluboy on his Instagram page early this month.

“2024 was a big year for me. I was honoured by King Letsitsa III as a Paramount Chief of Bakholokoe nation @tebza_moloi# #pan african council of traditional and customary authority. It’s a blessing to be of service to the King. Looking forward to the future of this great nation. If you don’t know now you know.”

He also attached a certificate of coronation as proof of his claim.

The certificate reads: “This certificate hereby declares that Mxolisi Brian Majozi is now the Paramount Chief of Bakholokoe nation. He was appointed by His Royal Majesty and Monarch, Dr King Letsitsa III Moloi of Bakholokoe Monarchy. His role is to serve the nation of Bakholokoe. And Pan African Council of Traditional and Customary Authorities (PACTCA) certifies, with the issuance of this certificate, you (Mxolisi Brian Majozi) to serve with honor, trustworthiness and honesty.

“We assure you of our support and intention towards your professional development and growth be loyal to the Bakholokoe Nation. Furthermore, Paramount Chief Mxolisi Brian Majozi, with the authority of the Paramount King, will rule the land and property with the power presented to him by the Paramount King of Bakholokoe Nation,” the certificate reads.

Zuluboy’s industry friends, including Lerato Mvelase, Loyiso Bala, and Abdul Khoza congratulated him.

Party has close relations with royal family

MKP has a good relationship with the Bakholokoe Kingdom, and they have joined forces with the MKP.

Zuluboy could not be reached for comment as he is in New York with his family.

Letsitsa Moloi III criticised the ANC-led government in 2023 for his subjects’ continued struggle for legitimacy in the Free State. He asserted that the ruling party’s choice to exclude royals from the Codesa negotiations was the cause of the legitimacy controversy in his subjects.

