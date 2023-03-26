Artists and religious leaders seek divine intervention in the sector

The South African Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso) is looking for divine intervention following the deaths of numerous celebrities in the country.

Capasso will hold a national prayer session at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Monday to pray for God to protect the creatives.

Among many household names who have passed away recently, one after the other, are media mogul and actor Shona Ferguson, who died from a Covid-19-related illness, and DJ Sumbody and DJ Citi Lyts, whose murders have not been solved after their lives were squeezed out by unknown gunmen in separates shootings.

Rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado and actor Patrick Shai died by suicide in their homes in Johannesburg. They had hung themselves with ropes from the roofs of their houses after suffering from mental illness.

Media personality Pearl Shongwe was found dead in her apartment and an investigation into her sudden death continues. The police revealed recently that drugs were found in her home she was found dead in her bed late in 2022. Drug overdose is suspected.

Early in February, award-winning artist Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known as AKA, was accosted by unknown gunmen who shot him several times in what appeared to be a hit outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

As if that was not enough, another rapper Costa Titch fell and died on stage at Ultra Festival a fortnight ago.

These are just a few of the personalities whose lives have been lost in recent times.

According to Jotam Matariro, CEO of Capasso, the South African arts sector has been going through difficult times, which has many people concerned about its future.

“This is what the majority of us need right now, and as Capasso, we support the arts sector as we propel ourselves ahead in fresh and fruitful ways,” said Matariro.

“Coming together and praying in one room is just the courage and hope we need to keep going. We cannot deny that the passing of many of our great members has left a big gap in our hearts and the industry. The creative sector is poorer without those that departed.

“I would like to urge all creatives and other industry practitioners in whatever capacity to show up, as we unite in prayer and look forward to better days.”

Matariro said all faiths are welcome to attend the prayer session.

“The prayers will be led by different religious leaders who will usher all creatives into prayer during the two-hour session.

“I would like to thank all our religious leaders who availed themselves when we reached out to them. This prayer session could not happen if it was not for them and all our creatives.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author