Assisting communities address unemployment

Johannesburg – In an effort to support, a farmers’ association in Limpopo interested in developing land for farming to address unemployment in the area, government will establish a task team to work with the association.

The Thakadu Tša Naga Farmers Association were given permission to occupy 20 hectares land by King Sekhukhune and have a vision to develop the 10 hectares for fish and chicken farming and 10 hectares for vegetable.

“To support Thakadu Tša Naga Farmers Association with inland fish farming a technical task team which includes, but no limited to Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism; and Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, will be established,” Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, said on Thursday.

The task team will expose the association to aquaculture through basic training activities and site visits to commercial farms. It will also facilitate a feasibility study for the establishment of a fish farm.

The task team will in collaboration with Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, facilitate the development of a business plan which includes designs, funding model, operations and marketing.

In addition, it will facilitate aquaculture authorization, investigate sources of funding relevant to the business plan and business model as well as develop farm infrastructure and implement fish farming activities.

Addressing community members in Mohlaletse, Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality in Limpopo, the Deputy Minister said officials from the Department’s Fisheries branch conducted basic technical assessment on inland fish farming on Monday.

“Since the chicken farming and vegetables falls outside of our Department’s mandate we will bring it to the attention of the relevant Department,” Sotyu said.

The Deputy Minister urged community members, the association and traditional leadership to play their part keeping the environment clean.

“In terms of promoting greening in this area, the department is donating 500 trees to be planted in 12 schools including garden tools. At least 15 job opportunities have been created for locals. Tree planting started on 17 August and will continue until all the trees are planted,” she said.

– SAnews.gov.za

Also read:

Kelly Khumalo tipped to replace Somizi as ‘Idols SA’ judge

Khanyi Mbau’s beau in hot water over drugs

Insults fly as Sophie’s son refuses to pen an apology

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World