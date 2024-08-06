ATM urges Home Affairs to break silence on Miss SA debate

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is urging the Department of Home Affairs to intervene on the eligibility of Chidimma Adetshina to contest Miss SA 2024.

Miss SA will continue to crown the winner at the weekend at SunBet Arena in Pretoria after stating that Adetshina met the requirements to contest for the title.

The new Miss SA will become the brand ambassador of the Miss SA Organisation for the year of their reign and continue to represent the country at Miss Universe.

Adetshina’s causes division

Some members of the public and politicians have voiced concern that Adetshina, whose father is a Nigerian and mother is reported to be a naturalised South African, should not be allowed to contest for the crown.

However, some members of the public believe that she is South African after her declaration that she was born in the country.

Zama Ntshona, the ATM spokesperson, said the Home Affairs Department needed to break its silence and explain if Adetshina is considered a South African.

He said the department had enough resources to end the overwhelming debate about the Miss SA finalist.

Ntshona said a response from the department would put the matter to rest, and if there are still questions, they can be investigated.

Process of naturalisation

He said if both parents are not South African, the department also needed to look into the process of their naturalisation, when they were naturalised, and when they applied for South African citizenship.

“All those things must be taken into consideration as this child is given an opportunity to represent South Africa,” said Ntshona.

“We are not anti-participation if the laws of this country have been followed. But we can’t condone the misuse, neglect, and law-breaking violations if they have happened.

“The Department of Home Affairs must assist and not keep quiet while the country is going up and down trying to look into the issue of legitimacy when the documents that speak to the eligibility are with the directorate.”

