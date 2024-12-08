ATM’s claim of legal ‘victory’ a farce

The Office of Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has accused the African Transformation Movement (ATM) of shameless bravado and disinformation following its claim of a supposed “court victory” regarding the review of the Public Protector’s (PP’s) Phala Phala report.

Last week ATM told Sunday World that the Pretoria High Court has granted it permission to take the PP’s Phala Phala report on review.

However, the public protector has come out guns blazing, pouring cold water on the

party’s version of events.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said claims by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula that the court had granted his party permission to take the matter on review was “presumptuous and disingenuous”.

