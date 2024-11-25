Axed Mpumalanga leader defies Zuma 

A storm is brewing in Mpumalanga as Mary Phadi, the embattled chief whip of the MK Party in the provincial legislature, boldly defies orders from party leader Jacob Zuma to vacate her position.

Phadi, expelled from the MK party and stripped of her membership, has refused to tender her resignation, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

Her decision has placed intense pressure on Zuma, who had unequivocally instructed her to step down.

In a letter dated October 7, and seen by Sunday World, Zuma didn’t mince his words. “It is regretful to note that you have not abided by the directive of leadership and opted not to resign,” he wrote. “I am writing to inform you that you are hereby removed as a member of the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature with immediate effect. Consequently, we also revoke your membership in the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party with immediate effect.

Zuma cited Phadi’s alleged misdeeds, including the misappropriation of parliamentary funds, bringing the party into disrepute and failing to comply with leadership directives as some of the reasons they decided to fire her.

“Despite multiple attempts to reach out to you, we have not received a satisfactory and direct response to the directive of the leadership,” Zuma continued, adding that the decision was “final and irrevocable.”

The letter sparked controversy, especially because it directed inquiries to Floyd Shivambu, the party’s secretary-general, who took office just weeks after the letter’s purported issuance on November 10.

Allegations involving MK Party member General Tough Mdluli, who accused her of hiring hitmen to take his life, further complicate Phadi’s problems. In August, Mdluli confirmed to Sunday World that he had opened a case against Phadi over his assassination attempt claims. The allegations have thrust her into a legal battle that threatens to overshadow her political career.

Insiders suggest that Zuma’s appointment of former public protector and EFF defector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the party’s new provincial leader cemented Phadi’s downfall.

Although Mkhwebane’s role is primarily to unite and expand MK structures in Mpumalanga, speculation is rife about whether she will step into the legislature’s top post.

In terms of Section 106(3)(c) of the Constitution, a member of a provincial legislature automatically loses their seat if they cease to be a member of the political party that nominated them. Phadi’s expulsion from the MK party, therefore, legally disqualifies her from holding her seat, regardless of her refusal to step down.

Provincial legislature spokesperson Paul Mbenyane acknowledged receiving the notification letter but clarified that Phadi’s membership remains intact pending due process.

“We have noted the contents of the letter from the MK, which was dated November 15, 2024, but received by the legislature on November 18. Consequently, we wrote a letter to the affected member, informing her about her party’s decision,” Mbenyane explained.

“It’s our responsibility to notify members of any decision taken about their participation in the legislature, and for that reason, we also attached the letter from her party,” he added.

Mbenyane emphasised that the legislature would follow all legal prescripts, saying: “It is not the place of the legislature to suggest that she resign. Her response, or lack thereof, will inform the next constitutionally competent steps the legislature takes.”

When contacted by Sunday World, a visibly shaken Phadi described herself as “speechless”. “I don’t know where to start or what to say. All the letters [from MK] are wrong; contradicting dates and allegations are not clear. In the meantime, we received a clean audit.”

Pressed on whether she intended to resign, Phadi opted not to comment, saying she would express her views next week.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli confirmed that a case against Phadi, related to the alleged hitmen plot, had been concluded and referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.

