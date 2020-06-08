Back to school off to a rocky start amid COVID-19

It was a rocky start for schools in some provinces as learners and parents tested positive for COVID-19.

In Gauteng province, Woodhill College, East of Pretoria had to shut down after a grade 7 learner tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a media statement released on Monday, the executive head of the school, Kenneth Checkley, confirmed that a learner tested positive and all necessary health measures were put in place.

“Urgent consultation has commenced with the department of health providing notification of the relevant information and we await the department’s further advice on measures to be adopted. Consequently, some learners and staff members of the school will be going into quarantine with effect, in terms of the legislation and Curro’s standard operating procedures for the protection of our learners and other staff.”

“Parents of learners who have been in contact with the learner have been contacted to ensure that the necessary precaution are taken.”

In Limpopo, a grade 12 learner at Mitchell House in Polokwane, also tested positive for COVID-19. It is reported that the learner attended school last week from Monday to Wednesday. It is reported that the learner went to the doctor on Friday after he developed flu-like symptoms.

In East London, a grade 7 learner had to be fetched from school after the parent tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media statement released on Monday, the school Principal at West Bank High School (Hoerskool Wesbank), T. Dreyer, announced that all grade 7 learners had to be fetched from school and self-isolate at home pending the results of the learner.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 48 285 with 998 deaths reported.

Author



Meta Mphahlele