Backlash as Chidimma admits both parents are Nigerian

South African social media X (formerly Twitter) users are demanding an apology from beauty queen Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina.

This after her recent revelations that both her parents are Nigerian.

Adetshina disclosed this during an interview on Nigerian talk show Your View, sparking renewed outrage over her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant earlier this year.

Stealing a spot from a South African

“People were like, how is Chidimma a South African? South Africans were not happy,” she said on the show. “They felt I was not a good representative for South Africa and was stealing a South African spot, which I felt was unfair.”

Asked directly by the host how she qualified to be a South African citizen, Adetshina replied, “I was born in South Africa.”

The host pressed further: “To Nigerian parents?” Adetshina confirmed, “Yes.”

Mother has reportedly fled the country

Her mother has reportedly fled South Africa. This amid allegations the Department of Home Affairs is investigating her for the fraud she committed in registering Chidimma as a citizen.

The scandal, which first erupted during her Miss South Africa run, has reopened debates about immigration, identity, and accountability. Adetshina was forced to withdraw from the competition as pressure mounted over her eligibility. This latest interview has however reignited the outcry.

The hashtag #Chidimma has been trending, with South Africans expressing a mix of outrage, disappointment, and fatigue over the saga.

@PhilMphela wrote:

“Chidimma sis, just xolisa and buya ekhaya. It’s clear you miss Mzansi soft life. We are a forgiving people. PS: Mom gotta go to jail though. Askies.”

@Miz_Ruraltarain criticised the implications of the alleged fraud:

“Naive talks… do you understand how identity fraud affects ordinary South Africans? There are laws broken here. Iyooh, if this is the attitude, then honestly, your patriotism must be reevaluated.”

Others were less forgiving, with @Shokwakhe16 tweeting:

“Our job with Chidimma is done as South Africans. Whether her parents are Nigerians or Zimbabweans, we do not care as long as she is not in SA.”

Some users also attacked her appearance, with @Llanga99Lesiba remarking:

“A very sad situation for the young lady, we will keep her in our prayers. I have noticed with sadness that the glow is gone also.”

A few comments escalated to stereotyping Nigerians. @_My_Vriend tweeted:

“They [are] even ripping off Whoopi’s show. Nigerians are shameless.”

Critics accused of xenophobia

Not all responses were critical, however. Some users accused her critics of xenophobia and highlighting systemic flaws in South Africa’s citizenship processes.

Adetshina’s historic achievement as the first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024 – a record for Africa – has been overshadowed by the controversy. What should have been a celebration of her success as a trailblazer, has instead become a lightning rod for criticism.

Adetshina has yet to address the renewed uproar. In a previous statement, she expressed gratitude for the support she had received. She also said she was focusing on using her platform to inspire African youth. However, her silence on the specific allegations continues to fuel speculation and division.

As the saga unfolds, many South Africans are waiting to see if she will issue a formal apology or allow the matter to fester in the court of public opinion.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content