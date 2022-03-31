Banyana coach Ellis thrilled to face Netherlands in friendly

Taking a leaf from the book of her Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos, Banayana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said on Thursday she was excited her charges will face strong opposition in the form of the Netherland in a friendly match on April 12.

Bafana were humiliated 5-0 by reigning World Cup champions France on Tuesday night, a result that showed the vast disparity of the standard of play and the quality of football between most African countries and their European opposition.

The Banyana friendly against the Netherlands was initially scheduled for July 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19. Now Ellis will aim to use the game for Banyana’s preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco in July.

Banyana qualified for the 12th edition of Afcon following a 3-1 aggregate win over Algeria in February.

Ellis said at the Banyana squad announcement that her team can only improve the standard of playing by measuring against strong opposition.

“We are excited to at last play the Netherlands, we asked for strong opposition and Safa delivered, this is a big game,” said Ellis.

“It’s part of our preparations for Afcon. It’s all about planning and preparing, the Afcon tournament is also the qualifiers for the next World Cup. In 2018, we came close to winning Afcon. If we win the first game, then we are in the quarter-finals, then the semis, just being in the semi-finals qualifies us for the World Cup.”

She added: “We have a lot of players that have been there before, not forgetting about the likes of Nigeria. We’ve got to step up otherwise we’ll be left behind.”

The match against the Netherlands, popularly known as the Orange Lionesses, will be played at The Hague. Banyana will report for camp on April 5 and leave for Europe on April 8. The Dutch were the 2019 Fifa World Cup runners-up in France and are currently ranked fifth in the world.

For this international friendly, Ellis has called up a strong squad of 22 players, including Nthabiseng Majiya, the Super League Young Player of the Season.

Striker Jermaine Seoposenwe has also been recalled to the squad after missing national duty in 2021 due to visa challenges in Portugal. She last played for the national team in November 2021 against Japan.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will jointly be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

BANYANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Kaylin Swart (JVW, SA).

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk); Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University, US); Koketso Tlailane (TUT, SA); Janine van Wyk (JVW, SA); Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Noko Matlou (SD Eibar, Spain).

Midfielders: Mamello Mkhabane (JVW, SA); Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesol CD, Spain); Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens, Sweden); Gabriela Salgado (JVW, SA); Noxolo Cesane (UWC, SA); Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Kholosa Biyana (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Robyn Moodaly (JVW, SA); Sibulele Holweni (UWC, SA).

Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga, Portugal); Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns, SA); Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies, SA).

