News

Battle for Shembe church reins rages on

By Ngwako Malatji
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 18: Mduduzi Shembe outside the Durban High Court after losing the prolonged legal battle for control of Shembe church on October 18, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. The battle for supremacy of the multi-million member Shembe church, had been in court since its leader Vimbeni Shembe’s death in March 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Thuli Dlamini)

The leader of Nazareth Baptist Church’s biggest faction, Mduduzi Shembe, has clobbered his rival Phinda in the latter’s latest legal battle to take total control of South Africa’s second-biggest church.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the Supreme Court of Appeal has refused to hear Phinda and his disciples’ application to appeal the Durban High Court’s dismissal of their application to interdict

Mduduzi from presenting himself as the leader of the church’s Ebuhleni wing.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.