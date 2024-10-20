Battle for Shembe church reins rages on

The leader of Nazareth Baptist Church’s biggest faction, Mduduzi Shembe, has clobbered his rival Phinda in the latter’s latest legal battle to take total control of South Africa’s second-biggest church.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the Supreme Court of Appeal has refused to hear Phinda and his disciples’ application to appeal the Durban High Court’s dismissal of their application to interdict

Mduduzi from presenting himself as the leader of the church’s Ebuhleni wing.

