Beware the masked risk of used tyres

The South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) has warned that the majority of South Africans have resorted to using second-hand tyres to save on motor vehicle costs as the economy takes a turn for the worse.
Darren Hayes-Powell, chairperson of SATMC, said in 2019 it was reported that more than 60% of second-hand tyres sold in South Africa are illegal.
“Furthermore, you could incur major financial debt as your insurance company can refute claims should your tyres be considered second-hand or waste tyres. It’s one of the first things the assessor will check,” he says.
Hayes-Powell advises motorists to prevent wear and tear in tyres and ensure that they are safe to drive. He urges motorists to ensure that:
• The tyres have no lumps, bulges, cuts or exposed fabrics.
• Each tyre has a tread depth that is 1.6mm or more. This ensures sufficient grip and, therefore, better brake performance.
• There are no flat spots (the visible flattening of a tyre or bald spots with little to no tyre tread) on the tyres.
• Tyres are inflated to the correct pressure, making sure not to over- or under-inflate.
• You purchase your tyre from a reputable dealership and not on the side of the road.
• If you need to make use of a plugged or string repair, it is only a temporary solution to be used in an emergency. The tyre should be replaced as soon as possible to avoid blowouts on the road.
Advantages of used car tyres
- Inexpensive old tyres are affordable. So, if your budget is limited, used tyres can be a lifesaver.
Disadvantages of used car tyres
- Problems can be hard to find Some used tyres show visible tread wear and other red flags that are easy to identify. However, they may have internal damage,
