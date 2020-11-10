Beware the masked risk of used tyres

The South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) has warned that the majority of South Africans have resorted to using second-hand tyres to save on motor vehicle costs as the economy takes a turn for the worse.

Darren Hayes-Powell, chairperson of SATMC, said in 2019 it was reported that more than 60% of second-hand tyres sold in South Africa are illegal.

“Furthermore, you could incur major financial debt as your insurance company can refute claims should your tyres be considered second-hand or waste tyres. It’s one of the first things the assessor will check,” he says.

Hayes-Powell advises motorists to prevent wear and tear in tyres and ensure that they are safe to drive. He urges motorists to ensure that:

• The tyres have no lumps, bulges, cuts or exposed fabrics.

• Each tyre has a tread depth that is 1.6mm or more. This ensures sufficient grip and, therefore, better brake performance.

• There are no flat spots (the visible flattening of a tyre or bald spots with little to no tyre tread) on the tyres.

• Tyres are inflated to the correct pressure, making sure not to over- or under-inflate.

• You purchase your tyre from a reputable dealership and not on the side of the road.

• If you need to make use of a plugged or string repair, it is only a temporary solution to be used in an emergency. The tyre should be replaced as soon as possible to avoid blowouts on the road.

Advantages of used car tyres

Inexpensive old tyres are affordable. So, if your budget is limited, used tyres can be a lifesaver.

Disadvantages of used car tyres

Problems can be hard to find Some used tyres show visible tread wear and other red flags that are easy to identify. However, they may have internal damage,

Kabelo Khumalo