Bheki Cele leads anti-crime campaign in Rustenburg

Police Minister Bheki Cele was at the forefront of the “Safer Festive Season” inspection roadshow in Rustenburg, North West on Wednesday.

Early in November, the South African Police Services (SAPS) launched the National SAPS the Safer Festive Season campaign to increase police visibility and curb the increasing rate of crime across the country.

In a statement, SAPS said: “The national launch serves as a precursor to the provincial launces, ushering in a season of heightened visibility countrywide, coupled with intensified, integrated crime-prevention and crime-combatting operations, as the police strive to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all the residents and tourists during and beyond the festive season.”

The festive season campaign will stretch until the end of January 2023, focusing on gender-based violence and proliferation of illegal firearms, amongst other crimes.

Cele is expected to visit selected parts of the area to engage with community members, with the Rustenburg mall and taxi rank among those areas to be visited by the minister.

