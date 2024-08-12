Bid to revitalise Mahikeng 

Plans are afoot to restore the George Dick Montshioa Airport to its former glory in a bid to boost tourism, trade and investment in the North West capital Mahikeng.

It has been more than three years since the airport was renamed George Dick Montshioa, but the airport still bears the branding and signage of Mafikeng Airport.

The Mahikeng Local Municipality notes on its website that “the Mahikeng Airport, situated 5km west of the Mmabatho CBD, boasts a landing strip of 4.6km, one of the longest runways in the world. The airport is designed to accommodate large aircraft and is not only ideal for both business and leisure activities but has been used on many occasions to host international as well as national air shows.”

The municipality further notes that “untapped business market in Mahikeng continues to flourish as the municipality still offers lucrative business packages for industrial, residential and business developments projects. Mahikeng is a city of opportunities in the sector of agriculture manufacturing, cargo and aviation management.”

North West MEC for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation Collen Maine told Sunday World he is committed to rebuilding and remodelling the province’s major catalytic infrastructure assets, including the airport, the stadium and the Mmabana

Cultural Centre.

Maine said these facilities would boost tourism, trade, and investment in the town.

Maine said: “We are focusing on young people; we want to complete in this financial year all the infrastructure programmes; we want to bring the Mmabatho Stadium to its former glory so that we can host national and international games. That is what is going to make me sleep well at night. I want to see Mahikeng Stadium and the airport working again,” Maine said.

Maine was referring to assets that have been left to deteriorate for more than two decades, with many no longer functional.

However, some Mahikeng residents believe Maine’s dream is unrealistic.

“If there is going to be a change, we don’t want to hear or discuss it because I’ve seen the contrary for the past 30 years,” a resident said.

“There is no reason Mahikeng is what it is today, it is because of a lack of leadership that Mahikeng is where it is. We should be asking them questions about what happened.”

