Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo has told the Pretoria High Court that he advised a complainant in his rape trial to undergo an HIV test with her prospective husband before getting married.

This followed her disclosure of her HIV status to him during a private meeting at his church in 2013.

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Zondo gave this account on Monday while being questioned by his defence counsel, advocate Piet Pistorius, about his interactions with the complainant, identified in the court proceedings as Mamile.

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He told the court that the first discussion took place in 2013, following a youth programme at Rivers of Living Waters Ministries in Evaton, where HIV was among the topics discussed.

“In 2012, 2013, in one of the youth programmes, HIV was one of the topics that we discussed,” Zondo said when asked when the subject had first come up.

He testified that the complainant approached him after the programme, and he invited her into his office, but there was security outside.

READ: Witness tells court of powers of darkness in Bishop Zondo’s church

“She then disclosed HIV status to me, while we were in my office at church,” he said. Zondo said he encouraged her to continue taking her treatment.

The subject came up again when the complainant requested another meeting with him.

Zondo said he agreed to see her after a church service on a Wednesday. During the meeting, she told him about her coming marriage.

He testified that he reminded her of their previous conversation and advised her and her boyfriend to undergo HIV testing before getting married.

Pistorius asked whether the complainant had been receptive to the advice and willing to discuss it with her prospective husband.

“She was accepting what I was telling her,” Zondo said.

However, he could not tell the court whether she subsequently disclosed her status to her husband.

“We did not discuss it from there,” he said.

Denies allegations about church office

Pistorius also asked Zondo about the complainant’s evidence concerning an alleged incident in his office involving another pastor, identified as Phoswa.

The complainant had testified that the pastor entered the office and told her to put her clothes on. She also alleged that he blocked her way when she attempted to leave and pushed her.

Zondo said he could not recall the incident.

“I don’t remember such an incident,” he told the court.

He also denied remembering any occasion when she had undressed in his office.

ALSO READ: Victim’s husband takes stand in Bishop Stephen Zondo’s rape trial

“I don’t remember her undressing in my office,” he said.

The questioning also touched on allegations that Zondo discouraged congregants from getting married and threatened those who considered leaving the church.

He rejected both claims, insisting that he encouraged marriage and did not threaten people who wanted to leave the congregation.

“That is not so, my Lord. A lot of young people were getting married in our church, and I encouraged them,” he said.

Explaining his position towards congregants who no longer wanted him as their pastor, Zondo said, “I always say I’m your pastor as long as you allow me to pastor you. When you are no longer interested, you are allowed to use the same door you used coming in.”

Zondo also confirmed that he had been invited to the complainant’s wedding.

“I was invited, as the bishop,” he said.

Facing 10 charges

Zondo is facing 10 charges, including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice, following allegations of sexual abuse by seven women from his church.

The allegations include claims that he exploited his position as a church leader and used private consultations and prayer sessions to sexually assault or rape congregants.

He has denied the allegations.

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