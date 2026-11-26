A 74-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years’ direct imprisonment for stealing eight jars of Douwe Egberts coffee worth R1,919.92 from an OK Foods store in Meyerton, Gauteng.

Manaki Lucia Sizane and another woman entered the supermarket on September 11, where they stole eight jars of coffee, each valued at R239.99.

Play advert

The theft was discovered the following day when the store manager noticed the missing coffee during a stock check. The manager’s suspicions were confirmed after checking the store’s sales records, which indicated that the missing stock had not been sold, as the coffee brand was normally sold in small quantities.

Advertisement

CCTV footage showed the two women concealing the products under their clothing before leaving the store without paying.

When the women returned to the store the following day, the manager recognised them from the footage and alerted security personnel and the police.

Sizane was arrested at the scene, while her accomplice managed to flee.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said the elderly woman pleaded guilty and asked the Meyerton court to consider a non-custodial sentence.

String of previous theft convictions

However, District Court prosecutor Salome Brits argued for direct imprisonment, pointing out that Sizane’s criminal history dates back to 1988 and includes 19 previous theft convictions.

“The State informed the court that Sizane had 19 previous convictions for theft dating from 1988 to 2026.

“The prosecution further submitted that she had recently been sentenced by the Vereeniging Magistrates’ Court to a fine of R4,000 or eight months’ imprisonment for the theft of Jacobs Krönung coffee valued at R1,529.91,” said Mahanjana.

Sizane was handed a direct prison sentence after the court found that she had failed to demonstrate remorse for her repeated criminal conduct.

Meanwhile, the NPA’s Pretoria Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured two confiscation orders valued at R1,529.91 and R1,919.92, respectively, relating to the coffee stolen in the Meyerton and Vereeniging cases.

“The combined value of the two orders is R3,449.83,” said Mahanjana.

The court further declared Sizane unfit to possess a firearm.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.