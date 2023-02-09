Bloemfontein businessman murder suspects await bail

Sabata Mpatsi, Thabo Masithela and Tshokolo Malebo, accused of killing businessman Thebe Mothibi in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, made their first court appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The trio have also been linked to the attempted murder of another person before allegedly killing Mothibi over the weekend.

Polce spokesperson Colonel Thabo Covane said the case was postponed until Monday.

“The three will remain in custody as the police continue with a thorough investigation,” said Covane.

Mothibi was murdered early on Sunday morning when he was closing his liquor store, the By Hoek Lounge.

It is reported that a suspect, identified as a foreign national, approached him and fired a hail of bullets, and he died on the spot.

When the suspect was traced and found, he led the police to the other two.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author