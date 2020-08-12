Bob Mabena’s funeral arrangements announced

POWER 98.7 has invited all South Africans to bid farewell to Bob Mabena in a virtual send-off.

Tributes from politicians, including the Presidency, to radio DJs and other celebrities, have poured in since the radio jock’s untimely passing on Monday.

In a statement, the radio station, where Mabena hosted the POWER Breakfast, said the memorial and funeral services will be streamed live on their website www.power.co.za, Facebook POWER 98.7, Twitter @Power987 and Instagram Power 98.7.

“We recognise and appreciate that Mr Bob Mabena belonged to many South Africans, due to lockdown regulations we will not be able to accommodate all people who may wish to pay their last respects. We wish to encourage people to feel free and set up their own virtual memorial services in his honour,” read the statement.

The Memorial will take place on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at 3pm while the Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 12.30pm.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom