Subscriptions
Subscriptions
News

Body of missing man retrieved from river after weeklong search

By Coceka Magubeni
A joint search operation by the EMS and Johannesburg water police has retrieved the body of a missing man from the river. / Supplied

A search operation for the body of a man who fell into the river in Diepsloot, Johannesburg has yielded good results.

The deceased was recovered by the Emergency Management Services’ (EMS) aquatic team on Sunday afternoon, a week after he vanished into the raging river. EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the body was found stuck in a bridge in Monaghan farm.

“Through perseverance, diligence, dedication and hard work the EMS aquatic team together with the Joburg water police have managed to recover the body of a 37-year-old male who fell into a river stream [last] Sunday evening in Diepsloot. The body has been positively identified by [the deceased] family,” said Khumalo.


The tragedy happened nearly two months after a number of congregants were swept away by the Jukskei River in Johannesburg. Among the church goers who were at the river for a baptism ritual was a three-month-old baby whose body was never recovered.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.