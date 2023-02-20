Body of missing man retrieved from river after weeklong search

A search operation for the body of a man who fell into the river in Diepsloot, Johannesburg has yielded good results.

The deceased was recovered by the Emergency Management Services’ (EMS) aquatic team on Sunday afternoon, a week after he vanished into the raging river. EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the body was found stuck in a bridge in Monaghan farm.

“Through perseverance, diligence, dedication and hard work the EMS aquatic team together with the Joburg water police have managed to recover the body of a 37-year-old male who fell into a river stream [last] Sunday evening in Diepsloot. The body has been positively identified by [the deceased] family,” said Khumalo.

The tragedy happened nearly two months after a number of congregants were swept away by the Jukskei River in Johannesburg. Among the church goers who were at the river for a baptism ritual was a three-month-old baby whose body was never recovered.

