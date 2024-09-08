Bojanala ex-mayor loses bid to be reinstated

The North West High Court has dismissed former Bojanala Plati­num District Municipali­ty executive mayor Matlakala Nondzaba’s bid to be reinstated.

Nondzaba approached the court on an urgent basis seeking the ANC’s decision to remove her to be set aside.

She alleged that her removal was orchestrated without due process and took the municipality, council, the IEC, the ANC and 12 other respondents to court in an attempt to overturn the decision.

